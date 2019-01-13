Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

January 14, 2019 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ……………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 School Board Recognition

Administration recognizes board members for the crucial role an elected official plays in our community and schools. These extraordinary people voluntarily tackle the enormous job of governing the district. Their actions and decisions affect the present and future lives of our children. Thank you USD 428 Board of Education!

 GBMS 7th Grade Western Athletic Conference Champions

The board will recognize Great Bend Middle School 7th grade cross country and 7th grade volleyball teams for capturing their first WAC championship in the school’s history. GBMS Activities Director Myron Ellegood will be present to introduce the Great Bend Middle School WAC champions.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Second Reading of GBHS Program of Studies Book ………….. Mr. Umphres

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Master Plan presentation …………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

A USD 428 Steering Committee comprised of nearly 50 community

members have analyzed district facilities and demographic data with the

guidance of SJCF architects. Based on months of research, a master

facility plan that addresses safety, technology, changing demographics

and trends, as well as aging facilities and infrastructure will be presented

to the board by the committee and SJCF architects. (Attachment 6.A)

B. Approval of Coachliner Activity Bus Purchase ………………….. Mr. Umphres

Administration will provide details regarding four bids received for two

Coachliner style activity buses. The current Panther activity buses are

2000 and 2001 models, purchased used by the district in 2006.

Administration will make a recommendation to the board. (Attachment 6.B)

C. USD Education Foundation Trustees………………………………… Mr. Umphres

The USD 428 Education Foundation Board of Trustees received

applications to fill vacancies on the board of trustees. Mrs. Katie

Zimmerman, teacher of special education, will fulfill a teacher

representative vacancy from Josh Allman. Mrs. Tina Mingenback will

fulfill the community member position vacated by Mrs. MelEesa

Stueder. A list of all trustees is available for BOE members to review

and approve. (Attachment 6.C)

D. Fundraiser Requests for 2019-2020 ………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

To fulfill plans for organizations’ fundraising during the 2019-2020

year, the administration has received specific requests (timing and types

of fundraisers) from the schools’ parent-organization representatives for

BOE consideration. The administration recommends approval.

E. First Reading of School Calendars …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Review of the 2019-2020 and development of the 2020-2021 school

calendars are in process, and drafts are being presented for BOE review

and input. (Attachment 6.E)

F. First Reading of BOE Policy …………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

BOE members are receiving copies of the following policies, which are being

presented as first readings. The policy will be returned to the BOE at a

subsequent meeting for action. (Attachment 6,F)

Revision ADA School Census

Revision BCAC Special Meetings

Revision CN Public Records

Revision EBBE Emergency and Safety Drills

Revision GAAC Sexual Harassment (for staff)

Revision GAACA Racial and Disability Harassment: Employees)

Revision GAAF Emergency Safety Interventions

Deleted GAAF ESI Acknowledgement Form

Revision GAAF ESI Form Revision

Revision GACA Positions

Revision GAOC Use of Tobacco Products and Nicotine Delivery Devices

Revision JCAC Interrogation and Investigations

Revision JCDAA Tobacco and Nicotine Delivery Devices

Revision JGEC Sexual Harassment (for students)

Revision JGECA Racial and Disability Harassment

Revision JGFG Student Accidents and Health Emergencies

Revision KCB Custodial and Non-Custodial Parent Rights

Deleted MK Educational Agency Relations

G. Resolution: Bank of the West document …………………………… Mr. Umphres

USD 428 has one Visa account through Intrust Bank with four cards used for

district travel, including making hotel reservations. The administration

requests a Board Resolution authoring a new Visa card account issued from

Bank of the West. The Intrust Bank Visa card will be canceled. (Attachment 6.G)

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Curriculum Updates

English Language Arts for grades 7-12 will be bringing an adoption

request in March. K-12 Social Studies is beginning to review materials

for a potential adoption next year. The Healthy Living Committee is

meeting to review new standards and new materials that may be needed.

B. Personnel Report

Finding teachers is becoming a more challenging venture each year.

Administration will discuss plans and recruiting efforts to hire quality

teachers. Effort is also being made to retain teachers already on

staff. (Attachment 7,B)

C. Curriculum Meeting Minutes (Attachment 7,C)

 Curriculum Steering Committee: -none

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 1/7/18

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. USD 428 Education Foundation Mini-grants (Attachment 8,A)

B. Advocacy in Action/Governmental Relations Seminar in Topeka – January

16-17, 2019

C. Summer Projects

D. Board Retreat Discussion

E. IBB Meeting

Members representing GB-NEA and the Board of Education will meet for

Interest-Based Bargaining (IBB) on March 20, 2019 at the District

Education Center. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. John Rasmussen

from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will be present to

provide IBB training to participants.

F. Approval of Contributions (Attachment 8,F)

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. ThextonA. Bills and Financial Reports

10. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (December 14, 2018) (Attachment 11,A)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Attachment 10,C)

11. UPCOMING DATES ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

 BOE Luncheon Meeting: The next BOE luncheon meeting scheduled for noon

January 31, 2019 at Eisenhower Elementary School.

 IBB Negotiation Meeting: 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the District

Education Center

 GBHS Hall of Fame: GBHS Hall of Fame Luncheon Banquet on Friday, February 15,

2019.

12. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres