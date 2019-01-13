Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
January 14, 2019 5:00 p.m.
1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
1.1 Roll Call
1.2 Adoption of Agenda
1.3 Recognition of Visitors
1.4 Request to Speak Reminder
Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum
2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ……………………………………… Mr. Umphres
School Board Recognition
Administration recognizes board members for the crucial role an elected official plays in our community and schools. These extraordinary people voluntarily tackle the enormous job of governing the district. Their actions and decisions affect the present and future lives of our children. Thank you USD 428 Board of Education!
GBMS 7th Grade Western Athletic Conference Champions
The board will recognize Great Bend Middle School 7th grade cross country and 7th grade volleyball teams for capturing their first WAC championship in the school’s history. GBMS Activities Director Myron Ellegood will be present to introduce the Great Bend Middle School WAC champions.
3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres
4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
Board Members’ Comments
USD 428 Education Foundation
Written Communications / Correspondence
5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Second Reading of GBHS Program of Studies Book ………….. Mr. Umphres
6. NEW BUSINESS
A. Master Plan presentation …………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
A USD 428 Steering Committee comprised of nearly 50 community
members have analyzed district facilities and demographic data with the
guidance of SJCF architects. Based on months of research, a master
facility plan that addresses safety, technology, changing demographics
and trends, as well as aging facilities and infrastructure will be presented
to the board by the committee and SJCF architects. (Attachment 6.A)
B. Approval of Coachliner Activity Bus Purchase ………………….. Mr. Umphres
Administration will provide details regarding four bids received for two
Coachliner style activity buses. The current Panther activity buses are
2000 and 2001 models, purchased used by the district in 2006.
Administration will make a recommendation to the board. (Attachment 6.B)
C. USD Education Foundation Trustees………………………………… Mr. Umphres
The USD 428 Education Foundation Board of Trustees received
applications to fill vacancies on the board of trustees. Mrs. Katie
Zimmerman, teacher of special education, will fulfill a teacher
representative vacancy from Josh Allman. Mrs. Tina Mingenback will
fulfill the community member position vacated by Mrs. MelEesa
Stueder. A list of all trustees is available for BOE members to review
and approve. (Attachment 6.C)
D. Fundraiser Requests for 2019-2020 ………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
To fulfill plans for organizations’ fundraising during the 2019-2020
year, the administration has received specific requests (timing and types
of fundraisers) from the schools’ parent-organization representatives for
BOE consideration. The administration recommends approval.
E. First Reading of School Calendars …………………………………… Mr. Umphres
Review of the 2019-2020 and development of the 2020-2021 school
calendars are in process, and drafts are being presented for BOE review
and input. (Attachment 6.E)
F. First Reading of BOE Policy …………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
BOE members are receiving copies of the following policies, which are being
presented as first readings. The policy will be returned to the BOE at a
subsequent meeting for action. (Attachment 6,F)
Revision ADA School Census
Revision BCAC Special Meetings
Revision CN Public Records
Revision EBBE Emergency and Safety Drills
Revision GAAC Sexual Harassment (for staff)
Revision GAACA Racial and Disability Harassment: Employees)
Revision GAAF Emergency Safety Interventions
Deleted GAAF ESI Acknowledgement Form
Revision GAAF ESI Form Revision
Revision GACA Positions
Revision GAOC Use of Tobacco Products and Nicotine Delivery Devices
Revision JCAC Interrogation and Investigations
Revision JCDAA Tobacco and Nicotine Delivery Devices
Revision JGEC Sexual Harassment (for students)
Revision JGECA Racial and Disability Harassment
Revision JGFG Student Accidents and Health Emergencies
Revision KCB Custodial and Non-Custodial Parent Rights
Deleted MK Educational Agency Relations
G. Resolution: Bank of the West document …………………………… Mr. Umphres
USD 428 has one Visa account through Intrust Bank with four cards used for
district travel, including making hotel reservations. The administration
requests a Board Resolution authoring a new Visa card account issued from
Bank of the West. The Intrust Bank Visa card will be canceled. (Attachment 6.G)
7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp
A. Curriculum Updates
English Language Arts for grades 7-12 will be bringing an adoption
request in March. K-12 Social Studies is beginning to review materials
for a potential adoption next year. The Healthy Living Committee is
meeting to review new standards and new materials that may be needed.
B. Personnel Report
Finding teachers is becoming a more challenging venture each year.
Administration will discuss plans and recruiting efforts to hire quality
teachers. Effort is also being made to retain teachers already on
staff. (Attachment 7,B)
C. Curriculum Meeting Minutes (Attachment 7,C)
Curriculum Steering Committee: -none
Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 1/7/18
8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………. Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton
A. USD 428 Education Foundation Mini-grants (Attachment 8,A)
B. Advocacy in Action/Governmental Relations Seminar in Topeka – January
16-17, 2019
C. Summer Projects
D. Board Retreat Discussion
E. IBB Meeting
Members representing GB-NEA and the Board of Education will meet for
Interest-Based Bargaining (IBB) on March 20, 2019 at the District
Education Center. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. John Rasmussen
from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service will be present to
provide IBB training to participants.
F. Approval of Contributions (Attachment 8,F)
9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. ThextonA. Bills and Financial Reports
10. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (December 14, 2018) (Attachment 11,A)
B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports
C. Personnel Report (Attachment 10,C)
11. UPCOMING DATES ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
BOE Luncheon Meeting: The next BOE luncheon meeting scheduled for noon
January 31, 2019 at Eisenhower Elementary School.
IBB Negotiation Meeting: 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the District
Education Center
GBHS Hall of Fame: GBHS Hall of Fame Luncheon Banquet on Friday, February 15,
2019.
12. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres