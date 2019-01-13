2019 Legislative Coffees slated for Feb. 2 and Mar. 9

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development recently announced that it will host two Legislative Coffee events in the coming weeks, designed to give local constituents the chance to network directly with their elected state officials.

The dates for the 2019 Legislative Coffees will be Saturday, February 2 and Saturday, March

9 with both held at 10 a.m. in the Spray-Holt Family Board Room at the Chamber office,

1125 Williams in downtown Great Bend.

“We invite all of our Kansas representatives and senators who represent Barton County to the coffees,” says Jan Peters, President/CEO of the Chamber. “After a brief update from each legislator who attends, the audience can ask questions about the topics facing our state government.”

These events are open to the public. The 2019 Legislative Coffees are sponsored by Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.