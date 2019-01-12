UPDATE: Police arrest suspect accused of cutting woman’s throat

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 10p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to 1120 Morton Street, in reference to a stabbing, according to a media release.

Upon officers’ arrival, a 19-year old female was contacted. The victim and other witnesses stated Timothy Chism, a 34-year old white male, cut her throat and he fled from the residence on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital in Great Bend and was reported in stable condition.

Police issued an attempt to locate for Chism for Aggravated Battery and he was still at large late Friday morning, according to police. On Friday night, police reported they had arrested Chism. They did not release details of the arrest.