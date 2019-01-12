Rath nominated as a Health Care Star

BUSINESS NEWS

Jason Rath was nominated by a patient as a Health Care Star at The University of Kansas Health System – Pawnee Valley Campus.

The Pawnee Valley Community Foundation Healthcare Stars program was born with the intention of recognizing those healthcare professionals who have provided exceptional care to their patients. In doing so they are also afforded the opportunity to give a gift in honor of the individual (group) nominated. These gifts directly support the care that PVCH healthcare professionals provide by purchasing new equipment and technology to improve and expand services.

The Healthcare Stars programs serves as an encouragement to staff at PVCH while also recognizing their outstanding dedication to patient care. Each individual nominated receives a certificate with the patient’s comments, their name is placed on the Healthcare Star plaque and a special Healthcare Stars pin that symbolizes their exceptional commitment to patient care.

Jason has been working at Pawnee Valley since 2013. From Plainville, KS originally, he pursued a B.S. in Athletic Training degree from Fort Hays State University and then on to graduate school at Tennessee Technological University with a Master’s in Exercise Science. This eventually led him to the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at Tennessee State University in Nashville. He completed DPT in 2013 and accepted the position at PVCH without question.

“I cannot thank everybody enough here at Pawnee Valley for making this a great place to come to work everyday. The individuals I am lucky enough to call co-workers and the patients I am allowed to work with make it a joy to be here and call Larned home.”