Police: Suspect held on $50K bond for Kansas armed robbery

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 9p.m. January 8, the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery in the 500 block of Leavenworth street at Fifths Liquor in Manhattan.

On Friday afternoon, police arrested Stephen Cortez, 21, of Manhattan in the 800 block of Osage in Manhattan for Aggravated Robbery. Cortez was issued a total bond of $50,000.00 and is being held in the Riley County Jail.