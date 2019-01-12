Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

January 14, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, January 7, 2019, Regular Meeting.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. RECESS FOR SWEARING IN OF OFFICIALS:

-The following officials will be sworn in: Jennifer Schartz, Kenny Schremmer and Alicia Straub, Commissioners. The swearing in ceremony will be held at 9:15 a.m. in Courtroom A. Following the ceremony, the County will host a reception in the Courthouse rotunda.

IV. RETURN – The Commission will return to Chambers at 9:45 a.m.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. ELECTION FOR CHAIRMAN AND CHAIRMAN PRO TEM OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS:

-Nominations are in order for the 2019 Commission Chairman and Chairman Pro Tem as is allowed under Kansas Statute 19-219. The Board of County Commissioners consists of Commissioners Don Davis, Homer Kruckenberg, Jennifer Schartz, Kenny Schremmer and Alicia Straub.

C. RESOLUTION 2019-01: Operating Year 2019 – Requesting Waiver Under K.S.A. 75-1120a:

-It is standard procedure to request a waiver of the requirements of K.S.A. 75-1120a relating to the preparation of financial statements and financial reports each year. The basis is that statements prepared in conformity with this statute are of no significant value to Barton County nor to the general public. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will provide details.

D. RESOLUTION 2019-02: Designation of the Official County Newspaper:

-Resolution 2019-02 calls for the designation of the official County newspaper. The newspaper selected must meet the qualifications as prescribed by K.S.A. 64-101. To meet this statute, and to best reach the citizens of Barton County, the Commission shall consider the designation of The Tribune. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

E. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES FOR COUNTY FUNDS:

-A designation of Barton County financial institutions as official depositories comes before the Commission. Such institutions must meet the 100% pledged securities requirement for all County funds. According to County Resolution 2017-16, all depositories must provide to the County Treasurer and the Financial Officer proof of security for these funds whenever such information is requested. Each institution designated as an official depository shall be notified by certified letter that they are required to meet the 100% pledged security. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will present details.

F. SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Vehicle Replacement:

-On January 2, 2019, several Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a high-speed chase. During the chase, the suspect vehicle rammed one of the patrol cars. Consequently, another deputy performed a maneuver to disable the suspect vehicle. The patrol car was damaged beyond repair during the maneuver. Since the patrol car was intentionally damaged to disable the suspect vehicle, the County’s insurance, EMC, will not provide coverage on the vehicle. It is suggested that the vehicle be replaced with a 2019 Charger Police AWD from Marmie Motors for a total of $21,145.00. As this was not a budgeted purchase for the Sheriff’s Office, and EMC Insurance denied the claim, it is requested that the replacement vehicle be purchased from General Fund reserves. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

B. APPOINTMENTS: Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JANUARY 14, 2019

10:30 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington, Great Bend

10:45 a.m. – LEPC Appointments – Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for January 17, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

VIII. ADJOURN.