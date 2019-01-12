Driver dies in Ellsworth Co. head-on semi crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Freightliner semi driven by Nevarez Medoza, Ernesto Rafeal Nevarez Medoza, 41, Mexico, was westbound on Kansas 156 just east of the Kansas 140 Junction.

The semi came around the curve and almost jack knifed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Derek Jeff Hopkins, 23, Jefferson, GA., head on.

Nevarez Medoza was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parsons Funeral Home. Hopkins was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.