Barton County Conservation District annual meeting scheduled

The Barton County Conservation District will hold their annual meeting on

Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Hoisington Knights of Columbus.

The evening begins at 5:30 with a cocktail hour that will include an open bar with beer and wine. That will be followed by a whole hog roast dinner with all the fixings with entertainment provided by the Hoisington High School Forensics Team.

This is a free event but registration is requested.

For more information or to register, call District Manager Sara Martinz at 620-792-3346, ext 303. You can also email Sara at Sara.martinz@ks.nacdnet.net or Sara.martinz@ks.usda.gov.