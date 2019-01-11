Weekend Weather

Saturday
Snow, mainly before 10am. High near 31. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.