Weekend Weather

Saturday Snow, mainly before 10am. High near 31. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.