Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Colts-Chiefs playoff game is hardly short of offensive firepower. Sure, quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes get all the publicity. But the Colts feature TY Hilton, Dontrelle Inman and Eric Ebron in a versatile offense, while the Chiefs counter with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and their own tight end, Travis Kelce.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Neal Brown is bringing a lighthearted approach to coaching football at West Virginia. Brown said at an introductory news conference Thursday that despite the high pressure of his profession, he wants to have fun. That approach was evident in a 2016 dance video he took part in when he was head coach at Troy. The video won a competition among Troy’s athletic coaching staffs.

National Headlines

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James likely will miss at least three more games while he recovers from a groin strain suffered during the Los Angeles Lakers’ Christmas Day rout of the Warriors at Golden State. The Lakers say James’ healing is “progressing,” and the four-time NBA MVP will participate in more functional basketball activities during the upcoming week. Los Angeles is 3-5 since James suffered the injury.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent infielder Jed Lowie and the New York Mets have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, pending a physical. The switch-hitting Lowrie batted .267 with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs for Oakland last season. He turns 35 in April and is expected to play third and first for the Mets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis says he’s been told that the Carolina Panthers have informed him he won’t be back with them for a 15th NFL season. He overcame a torn ACL in his same knee three times to record 1,094 tackles, 28 sacks and 13 interceptions. Davis was an All-Pro in 2015, the year he went to his only Super Bowl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a person with access to the portal. The move makes other schools free to talk to him about a potential transfer. Martell will be a third-year sophomore this year after sitting behind record-smashing quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. last season.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A tearful Andy Murray says the Australian Open could be his last tournament because of a hip injury that has hampered him for almost two years. The three-time Grand Slam champion says he plans to start his opening match against No. 22-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open, where he has reached the final five times but never won the title. Murray had right hip surgery in January 2018 and played only 12 matches in the year.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Michigan 79 Illinois 69

Final (5) Gonzaga 67 Pacific 36

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 115 Boston 99

Final Denver 121 L.A. Clippers 100

Final 2OT San Antonio 154 Oklahoma City 147

Final Sacramento 112 Detroit 102