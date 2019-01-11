Suspect in Kan. officer-involved shooting remains hospitalized

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue investigating a Thursday afternoon officer-involved shooting that critically injured a wanted suspect.

Just after 1 p.m. two police officers and a Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) employee working with the enforcement apprehension unit, attempted to arrest a known 29-year-old suspect in the parking lot of the Sedgwick County Corrections Office, 905 N. Main, according to Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston. The officers knew the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Multiple warrants existed for the suspect including for three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery; intentional bodily harm with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon.

The second Sedgwick County warrant was for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon and attempted theft of property or services. The suspect also had traffic warrants out of Newton and Wichita.

In one case, the suspect pointed a handgun and threatened loss prevention employees to avoid apprehension. In another case, the suspect entered a home armed with a handgun along with other armed suspects. The suspects battered three males in the home and a shot was fired. The suspects stole property and fled.

The officers made multiple previous attempts to have the suspect turn himself in peacefully. The officers were conducting follow-up on the suspect and believed he may arrive at approximately 1 p.m. at the Sedgwick County Corrections Office with his 26-year-old girlfriend.

The Officers observed the suspect arrive driving a red 2008 Ford Focus and park in a parking stall. His girlfriend exited the vehicle and entered the Corrections Office. The KDOC employee pulled behind the suspect vehicle and the two WPD Officers parked an unmarked vehicle and approached the front of the vehicle. The officers drew their handguns and gave verbal instructions for the suspect to exit the vehicle.

The suspect refused to exit the vehicle, reversed the vehicle forcefully ramming the KDOC vehicle and then pulled forward turning toward a WPD officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle, almost striking him. The two WPD officers fired multiple shots toward the suspect vehicle, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect drove the vehicle over a parking block, into a metal pole in the parking lot, into a concrete pillar, crossed Main Street and struck a concrete fence on the east side of Main. The suspect was transported to an area hospital and was reported critical condition on Friday morning, according to Livingston.

A WPD officer received minor injuries to his arm while removing the suspect from the vehicle, after the crash. The suspect was in possession of a handgun, and officers determined the tag on the Focus was reported stolen in Sedgwick County.

The WPD officer’s involved are a 13-year-veteran and a 5-year-veteran of the department. Both officers are part of the WPD Violent Crimes Task Force. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The WPD have requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to provide accountability and transparency.