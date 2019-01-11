Stabbing reported in Great Bend

10:19 a.m. Jan. 11 — On Thursday, Jan. 10 at approximately 10:03 p.m., Great Bend Police Department officers were dispatched to 1120 Morton Street, in reference to a stabbing.

Upon officers’ arrival, a 19-year old female was contacted. The victim and other witnesses stated Timothy Chism, a 34-year old white male, cut her throat and he fled from the residence on foot. The victim was

transported to The University of Kansas Health Systems, 514 Cleveland, where she is in stable condition.

Chism was not located at the time of this incident. An attempt to locate was issued for Chism for Aggravated Battery. At this time, Chism is still at large.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300.

