Police release photos of New Year’s Eve Kan. burglary

SALINE COUNTY —Police continue investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Rod’s Gas Station, 2140 W Crawford in Salina just after midnight December 31.

Merchandise valued at $508 was stolen from the store, and a five-foot by three-foot double pane window valued at $1,000, was broken. The items stolen included lottery tickets, tobacco products, hand tools, and other miscellaneous items.

On Friday, police released security camera images.

If you have any information concerning this person, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.