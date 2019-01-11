Panthers drop dual with Garden City

The Great Bend Panthers dropped their Western Athletic Conference dual with Garden City last night, losing 42-28.

Matches began at 138 which allowed the Panthers to take an early 17-0 lead thanks to a win by George Weber who remained unbeaten on the season with a pin of Garden City’s Josh Janas. Then Gage Fritz rolled to a 17-2 decision at 145 before Alex Randolph won his 152 pound match with a pin over Jared Arellano.

But that is when Garden City mounted their comeback as the Buffs won 8 of the next 10 matches that included Diago Hernandez win over the Panthers Drew Liles at 120. The match ended when Liles apparently suffered an arm injury and left by ambulance after a 25-minute delay.

The Panthers, who fall to 1-1 in the WAC, return to action Friday with a dual tournament in Wichita hosted by Kapaun Mt. Carmel.