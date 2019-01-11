McPherson business fire caused over $2M in damage

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire at a McPherson County chemical plant.

Just before 4p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to Chemstar, 503 West Hayes Street in McPherson, according to Fire Chief Keith Wyssmann.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the facilities. The explosion badly damaged the structure and process machinery. Crews had the fire under control just after 5p.m.

There were no injuries.

Damage is estimated at over $2 million dollars, according to Wyssmann. The plant was still without electrical power late Friday.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

Chemstar is a family-owned, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company that makes starch-based polymer products for industrial applications, according to their corporate web site.