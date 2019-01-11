KHP: 1 dead in I-70 hit and run crash

RUSSELL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident.

Just after 5a.m. Friday, authorities located a deceased person on Interstate 70 in Russell County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

An unoccupied vehicle was on the shoulder of the interstate. The KHP is attempting to locate a hit and run vehicle traveling east on I-70 that is believed to have front end damage, according to the KHP.

The KHP did not have a description of the vehicle that left the scene and has not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.