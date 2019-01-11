Hospital administrator chosen for Great Bend Campus

The University of Kansas Health System announced Friday, Jan. 11 that Jesse Mock has been selected as the new administrator for The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus. Effective January 14, Mock will lead the Great Bend Campus, St. Rose Medical Pavilion, and the primary care physician group (formerly Central Kansas Family Practice).

“Jesse Mock has extensive experience in successfully leading hospital and outpatient operations. He shares our health system’s commitment to ensuring every patient receives not only high quality care, but also the very best care experience,” said Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System. “We are excited to welcome Jesse to the leadership team at The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend.”

Mock brings more than 20 years of healthcare operational leadership experience to his new role. Previously, Mock has overseen acute care, outpatient and ambulatory care, and physician practices, as well as patient experience management.

“The team at Great Bend is committed to providing quality care,” said Mock. “I’m excited to join this great team of physicians and staff, and I’m looking forward to putting down roots in the Great Bend community.”

Most recently, Mock served as vice president and chief administrative officer for Epic Management L.P./Beaver Medical Group in Redlands, California. Prior to joining Epic Management, he was a vice president at Loma Linda University Health for 11 years. Earlier in his career, Mock was on the leadership team at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in suburban Kansas City.

As administrator at The University of Kansas Great Bend Campus, Mock will report to Jodi Schmidt, who served as interim executive at the Great Bend Campus, will resume her role as director of regional outreach for the health system.