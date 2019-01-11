Friday High School Basketball Scores

Boys Scores

Andale 62, Wellington 32

Attica 61, Pratt Skyline 50

Augusta 61, Winfield 38

BV Northwest 72, BV North 56

Beloit 73, Minneapolis 44

Bishop Miege 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 50

Bishop Seabury Academy 51, Veritas Christian 50

Burlingame 51, Madison/Hamilton 37

Canton-Galva 40, Goessel 34

Cedar Vale/Dexter 45, Caldwell 44

Central Heights 48, Lyndon 47

Central Plains 58, Victoria 32

Chapman 56, Concordia 50

Cherryvale 52, Humboldt 48

Circle 59, Buhler 55

Columbus 45, Baxter Springs 44

Conway Springs 50, Garden Plain 48

Council Grove 60, Northern Heights 58

Galena 48, Riverton 43

Girard 60, Frontenac 47

Haven 64, Hillsboro 59

Hiawatha 69, Holton 59

Hoxie 68, Oberlin-Decatur 38

Hutchinson Trinity 74, Marion 46

Independence 41, Labette County 38

Inman 49, Moundridge 47

Iola 63, Wellsville 62

Jackson Heights 55, McLouth 52

Jefferson West 68, Nemaha Central 55

KC Piper 80, Paola 37

Kingman 59, Douglass 24

Kiowa County 50, Kinsley 45

La Crosse 46, Otis-Bison 35

Lakin 61, Meade 56

Lawrence 74, SM North 39

Lawrence Free State 41, Olathe Northwest 39

Leavenworth 70, Lansing 46

Lebo 46, Southern Coffey 31

Manhattan 60, Highland Park 43

Maranatha Academy 66, KC Bishop Ward 56

Marysville 63, Wamego 56

McPherson 64, El Dorado 38

Mulvane 61, Rose Hill 57

Nickerson 42, Lyons 29

Olathe East 52, Gardner-Edgerton 50

Olathe South 60, SM West 57

Olpe 64, Hartford 47

Osage City 62, Chase County 50

Osawatomie 65, Prairie View 52

Parsons 65, Fort Scott 36

Perry-Lecompton 54, Sabetha 42

Phillipsburg 65, Norton 40

Pittsburg 55, Coffeyville 52

Pittsburg Colgan 56, St. Paul 29

Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 26

Rawlins County 49, Greeley County 42

Remington 64, Bennington 55

Riley County 56, Silver Lake 50

Rock Creek 43, Wabaunsee 41

Rural Vista 47, Elyria Christian 25

SM South 64, Olathe West 51

Salina Central 63, Hutchinson 42

Salina Sacred Heart 64, Ellsworth 48

Santa Fe Trail 62, Anderson County 58

Sedan 56, Oswego 27

Sedgwick 67, Ell-Saline 38

Shawnee Heights 76, KC Turner 43

Smoky Valley 49, Hoisington 43

South Haven 47, Oxford 43

Southeast Saline 54, Republic County 48

Spearville 60, Bucklin 36

St. James Academy 69, BV Southwest 52

St. Mary’s 73, Rossville 58

Stanton County 64, Moscow 31

Topeka Hayden 63, Topeka Seaman 54

Udall 63, Argonia 33

Wallace County 69, Quinter 26

Washburn Rural 58, Topeka West 51

Wichita Collegiate 64, Clearwater 56

Wichita Defenders 41, Bixby, Okla. 40

Wichita Independent 77, Medicine Lodge 61

Wichita Trinity 60, Belle Plaine 52

Wilson 50, Thunder Ridge 37

AVCTL vs GWAL Basketball Challenge=

Goddard 45, Wichita Northwest 40

Maize 56, Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, OT

Maize South 86, Wichita South 54

Kellogg Classic=

St. John’s Military 60, Flint Hills Job Corps 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atchison County vs. Valley Falls, ccd.

Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ppd.

Cimarron vs. Syracuse, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Colby vs. Hugoton, ppd.

Dodge City vs. Liberal, ppd. to Jan 12th.

Hays vs. Garden City, ppd.

Herington vs. Peabody-Burns, ppd.

Hill City vs. Ellis, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Junction City vs. Emporia, ppd.

Lakeside vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Maur Hill – Mount Academy vs. Jefferson North, ppd.

Minneola vs. Hodgeman County, ppd.

Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ppd.

Natoma vs. Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Ness City vs. Trego, ppd.

Osborne vs. Rock Hills, ppd.

Pawnee Heights vs. Satanta, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Pratt vs. Larned, ppd.

Riverside vs. Royal Valley, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Scott City vs. Holcomb, ppd.

Smith Center vs. Hays-TMP-Marian, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Spring Hill vs. Tonganoxie, ccd.

Ulysses vs. Goodland, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Girls Scores

Andale 58, Wellington 36

Anderson County 42, Santa Fe Trail 29

Argonia 72, Udall 53

Augusta 52, Winfield 34

BV North 57, BV Northwest 17

Bennington 42, Remington 31

Bishop Miege 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 46

Caldwell 61, Cedar Vale/Dexter 29

Canton-Galva 34, Goessel 28

Central Plains 78, Victoria 38

Chapman 52, Concordia 34

Chase County 63, Osage City 32

Cheney 46, Chaparral 32

Circle 62, Buhler 32

Council Grove 51, Northern Heights 42

Crest 51, Altoona-Midway 23

DeSoto 52, Basehor-Linwood 51

Eudora 53, Bonner Springs 45, OT

Eureka 64, Erie 35

Galena 51, Riverton 23

Garden Plain 65, Conway Springs 42

Girard 58, Frontenac 54

Haven 54, Hillsboro 26

Herington 49, Peabody-Burns 6

Hiawatha 58, Holton 29

Hoxie 62, Oberlin-Decatur 50

Humboldt 52, Cherryvale 39

Hutchinson Central Christian 46, Norwich 39

Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 30

KC Bishop Ward 47, Maranatha Academy 39

KC Piper 73, Paola 26

KC Sumner 96, KC Wyandotte 17

Kingman 34, Douglass 21

Kinsley 48, Kiowa County 45

Lawrence 43, SM North 23

Leavenworth 54, Lansing 33

Little River 54, Centre 40

Lyndon 43, Central Heights 28

Madison/Hamilton 38, Burlingame 31

Manhattan 52, Highland Park 32

Marysville 40, Wamego 33

McPherson 62, El Dorado 32

Meade 61, Lakin 47

Minneapolis 58, Beloit 56, OT

Mission Valley 37, West Franklin 15

Moundridge 38, Inman 33

Nemaha Central 44, Jefferson West 36

Nickerson 59, Lyons 41

Norton 50, Phillipsburg 45

Olathe East 51, Gardner-Edgerton 22

Olathe Northwest 69, Lawrence Free State 62

Olpe 73, Hartford 26

Oswego 56, Sedan 36

Otis-Bison 61, La Crosse 24

Parsons 43, Fort Scott 12

Pleasant Ridge 63, Horton 35

Prairie View 48, Osawatomie 46

Quinter 56, Wallace County 46

Rawlins County 57, Greeley County 25

Republic County 51, Southeast Saline 38

Rose Hill 66, Mulvane 40

Rural Vista 51, Elyria Christian 10

SM Northwest 42, SM East 27

Sabetha 61, Perry-Lecompton 15

Salina Central 61, Hutchinson 56, OT

Salina Sacred Heart 47, Ellsworth 35

Sedgwick 51, Ell-Saline 24

Shawnee Heights 54, KC Turner 14

Silver Lake 38, Riley County 33

Smoky Valley 32, Hoisington 27

South Barber 54, Burrton 18

South Central 53, Ingalls 39

South Haven 56, Oxford 23

Spearville 45, Bucklin 42

St. Francis 50, Dighton 35

St. Mary’s 43, Rossville 42

St. Paul 43, Pittsburg Colgan 42

Sublette 37, Southwestern Hts. 32

Thunder Ridge 55, Wilson 25

Topeka 64, Ottawa 20

Topeka Seaman 49, Topeka Hayden 32

Wabaunsee 46, Rock Creek 26

Wakefield 38, Solomon 33

Washburn Rural 54, Topeka West 22

Waverly 70, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22

Wellsville 63, Iola 30

Wichita Classical 28, Flinthills 24

Wichita Collegiate 41, Clearwater 36

Wichita Independent 47, Medicine Lodge 40

Wichita Trinity 79, Belle Plaine 43

AVCTL vs GWAL Basketball Challenge=

Goddard 49, Wichita Northwest 37

Maize 54, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44

Maize South 56, Wichita South 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atchison County vs. Valley Falls, ccd.

Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ppd.

Cimarron vs. Syracuse, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Colby vs. Hugoton, ppd.

Dodge City vs. Liberal, ppd. to Jan 12th.

Hays vs. Garden City, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Hill City vs. Ellis, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Junction City vs. Emporia, ppd.

Lakeside vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Maur Hill – Mount Academy vs. Jefferson North, ppd.

Ness City vs. Trego, ppd.

Osborne vs. Rock Hills, ppd.

Pawnee Heights vs. Satanta, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Pratt vs. Larned, ppd.

Riverside vs. Royal Valley, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Scott City vs. Holcomb, ppd.

Smith Center vs. Hays-TMP-Marian, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Spring Hill vs. Tonganoxie, ccd.

Ulysses vs. Goodland, ppd. to Feb 4th.