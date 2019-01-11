Ellis Co. man hospitalized after SUV rolls in Barton Co.

BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Friday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Toyota 4-runner driven by Kyle A. Urban, 31, Ellis,

was west bound on Kansas 156 two miles east of Hoisington. Vehicle was Eastbound on K4 and due to snowy/slushy roadway,

The driver lost control of the SUV on the slushy roadway. It rolled and came to rest on its top.

A passenger in the Toyota Travis M. Schmidt, 30, Ellis, was transported to the hospital in Hoisington. Urban and both passengers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.