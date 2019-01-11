Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

DA: Kan. trooper won’t be charged in man’s death during arrest

by

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was justified in fatally shooting a man whose vehicle was dragging the trooper and a Topeka police officer through the snow.

Logan from an earlier arrest in Shawnee County. He had previous conviction for robbery, drugs and forgery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections

Kagay says the trooper won’t be charged in the death of 35-year-old Jarmane Logan in November.

The trooper and police officer were trying to take Chelsee Retana into custody when she and another woman got into Logan’s vehicle in Topeka. Investigators say Logan was driving away with the women while dragging the officer and trooper.

Investigators say the trooper shot Logan when he refused to stop the vehicle .

Retana -photo Shawnee Co.

Retana is charged with interference with law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine and two misdemeanors. The other woman hasn’t been charged.