Cop Shop (1/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:32 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1600 block of McKinley Street.

Sex Offense

At 9:32 a.m. a sex offense was reported at 3000 2nd in Albert.

Theft

At 9:56 a.m. a theft was reported at 193 SE 1 Avenue.

Stabbing

At 10:03 p.m. a stabbing was reported at 1120 Morton Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:30 p.m. a report of D’Quentes Rideoux damaging her door was made at 5900 Eisenhower Ct B.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:44 p.m. Dakota Green was arrested for two warrants at 1806 12th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:18 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2027 Morton Street.

Chest Pain

At 7:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 8701 6th Street.

