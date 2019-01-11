Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/10)

BOOKED: Shayla Richmeier of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, no bond.

BOOKED: Sabrina Juarez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Dakota Green on BTDC warrant for probation violation in the amount of $1,500 cash only. BTDC warrant for probation violation in the amount of $1,000 cash only.

RELEASED: Shayla Richmeier of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting $500 surety through Dyn-O-Mite.

RELEASED: Charles Bowers of Great Bend to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for their charges.

RELEASED: Krystal Paige Halseth after sentence served.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend to the GBPD for transportation to Juvenile Detention.

RELEASED: Marissa Kennedy on Barton case on a $100,000 OR bond per judge McPherson.

RELEASED: Nicole Henning on Barton County case plead and was sentenced to 12 months of probation with credit for time served per Judge McPherson.

RELEASED: Sabrina Juarez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after she posted a $250 surety bond.

RELEASED: Brandon Gross of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for aggravated robbery x2 and aggravated battery after he received a $25,000 OR.

RELEASED: Albert Hass on BCDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Michael Moore to Reno County.