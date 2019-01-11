1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Kansas crash

JEFFESON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Friday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Nicholas Roger Caudle, 20, Atchison, was southbound on U.S. 59 just south of 62nd.

Vehicle two was northbound on U59.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered the northbound lane. A northbound 2007 Kia Optima driven by Lee R. Crum, 81, Oskaloosa, struck the Ford on the passenger side.

Crum was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KHP.

Caudle, a passenger in the Ford Dongchen Chen, 20, Lawrence, and a passenger in the Kia Crum, Janet E Crum, 74, Oskaloosa, were transported to the hospital in Topeka.