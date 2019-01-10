Wanted suspect wounded in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting that critically injured one person.

Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police came to the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections, 905 North Main in Wichita to arrest a suspect wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault, according to Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston.

Officers and members of the US Marshals Service approached the suspect who was in a vehicle. Officers knew he would be carrying a weapon, according to Livingston.

As police issued commands, the suspect put the vehicle into reverse and collided with a US Marshals’ Dodge Durango.

The suspect’s vehicle then traveled forward, hit a sign and put the officer in a bad position. Livingston didn’t know if the officer was actually hit by the car, pinned or about to be pinned by the vehicle.

The officer fired shots. The 29-year-old suspect was hit multiple times, according to Livingston.

After hitting the sign, the suspect’s vehicle hit a pillar in front of a business, collided with steps and traveled across the street where it embedded into a wall.

The 29-year-old suspect was in serious condition at a local hospital. The officer, a 13-year veteran of the police force, also received injury, according to Livingston and was being treated.

Police were also questioning a second person reported in the vehicle with suspect.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or the identity of the injured officer.