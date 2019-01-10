Great Bend Post

Wanted suspect wounded in Kansas officer-involved shooting

by

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting that critically injured one person.

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene Thursday -photo courtesy Wichita Police

Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police came to the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections, 905 North Main in Wichita to arrest a suspect wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault, according to Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston.

Officers and members of the US Marshals Service approached the suspect who was in a vehicle. Officers knew he would be carrying a weapon, according to Livingston.

As police issued commands, the suspect put the vehicle into reverse and collided with a US Marshals’ Dodge Durango.

The suspect’s vehicle then traveled forward, hit a sign and put the officer in a bad position. Livingston didn’t know if the officer was actually hit by the car, pinned or about to be pinned by the vehicle.

The officer fired shots. The 29-year-old suspect was hit multiple times, according to Livingston.

 After hitting the sign, the suspect’s vehicle hit a pillar in front of a business, collided with steps and traveled across the street where it embedded into a wall.

The 29-year-old suspect was in serious condition at a local hospital. The officer, a 13-year veteran of the police force, also received injury, according to Livingston and was being treated.

Police were also questioning a second person reported in the vehicle with suspect.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or the identity of the injured officer.