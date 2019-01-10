Salina native returns to Kansas with Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Salina and this time they will have a hometown hero on the team – Hannah “Mighty” Mortimer.

As the 17th female player in the team’s 92-year history, Mortimer has wowed fans near & far with her ball-handling skills, energetic playing style and hustle. She will be welcomed back to Salina as a full-fledged member of the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters on February 4 at 7 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Mortimer graduated from Southeast of Saline High School. She attended Brown Mackie Junior College in Salina, where as a college freshman and sophomore, she was named All-Region XI and led the region in scoring, three-point, and free throw percentage. Following her stint at Brown Mackie, Mortimer walked-on at Wichita State University where her hard work ethic and savviness with the ball earned her a scholarship to play with the Shockers. Mortimer graduated with honors and earned a degree in Psychology at WSU.

After graduating from WSU, Mortimer gained Internet notoriety by sharing videos of her basketball dribbling & spinning abilities. These videos were shared by regional and national news outlets. See her videos here.

Mortimer was also the subject of a short student-produced documentary in 2016 called “The imPOSSIBLE Shot,” which can be seen here:

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters game start at $24 and are available at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, the Tony’s Pizza Events Center box office or by phone at 888-826-SHOW (7469). Groups of 10 or more qualify for discounts, call 785-833-5174 for details.