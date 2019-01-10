Police: Kansas burglary suspect without pants in woman’s garage

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating Kansas felon for a home burglary.

Just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday, a woman arrived at her in the 700 Block of Meadowbrook in Salina and noticed clothing under the walk-in door of the garage, according to police Captain Paul Forrester.

When she opened the door she found 36-year-old Cole Zobel III, nude from the waist down. He was also holding a backpack and wearing the homeowner’s Pittsburgh Steelers cap.

Curtis called police and they took Zobel into custody on requested burglary and theft charges, according to Forrester.

Zobel has previous convictions for criminal damage to property and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.