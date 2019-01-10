Police identify victim in fatal Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.
Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police responded to 715 SW Taylor in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to a media release.
Upon arrival officers found an adult male victim identified as 22-year-old Adrian Jones suffering from at least one gunshot wound. EMS transported the him to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives interviewed all witnesses and parties involved and have not made an arrest. There are no outstanding suspects and the public is not in any danger, according to the release.
Police will forward the case to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review.