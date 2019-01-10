Police find Kansas man hiding after chase, crash

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man was arrested around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday after he failed to stop for a Hutchinson police officer.

William Allen, 51, McPherson was driving his pickup in the 800 block of North Maple in Hutchinson, according to police.

The officer began to follow when Allen ran a stop sign at 9th and Maple. The officer turned on his lights and Allen eventually crashed into a parked vehicle, then ran from the scene.

He was found hiding from officers and taken into custody.

Officers then searched his vehicle and allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, Allen faces charges that include attempted felony flee or elude, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, having an expired tag, no proof of insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Allen is scheduled for another court appearance January 16.