NW Kan. theater manager, former school employee arrested on sex charges

By CRISTINA JANNEY

NORTON — The manager of the Norton Theater Association and a former employee of Norton Community Schools was arrested Wednesday on a charge of indecent liberties.

The Norton County Sheriff posted information on the arrest on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

The post indicated Jeremy Wetter’s bond had been set at $50,000, and had been posted.

According to Wetter’s personal Facebook page, he was a cook at Norton junior high/high school between 2010 and 2015. He worked as a substitute teacher and crossing guard during the same time. Norton Superintendent Phil Wilson confirmed Wetter was a former employee and last worked for the district in 2015.

According to Wetter’s page, he also taught instrumental music at Northern Valley Schools in Almena, Kansas, from 2004 to 2009.

The Norton County Attorney was contacted for this story, but was unavailable for comment.