Nursing Program priority application deadline is approaching quickly

The nursing program at Barton Community College is accepting student applications for the 2019-20 academic year. The priority deadline is Jan. 31, 2019. The secondary deadline is March 1, 2019. Those wishing to apply to the Barton Nursing Program should first visit apply.bartonccc.edu, then stop by the Nursing Office in the Technical Building to receive an application packet for the program. Barton Nursing Instructor Karla Johnston urges those interested in applying not to delay in getting started.

Karla Johnston Audio

Once the applications are received, staff begin reviewing those applications to check out the information thas has been provided.

Karla Johnston Audio

The Barton Nursing Program accepts up to 50 students for both the LPN and the ADN programs.

Barton’s nursing program was fully re-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, which requires a minimum pass rate of 80 percent at the Registered Nurse (RN) level.

Licensed Practical Nurse graduates achieved a 100 percent pass rate in 2018 on their National Council Licensure Examination, and the RN graduates had a 80.79 percent pass rate.