Kansas man jailed after gunshot, struggle with police

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation with police.

Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call and a report of shots fired in the 1700 Block of South Yale in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

An investigation revealed a 30-year-old female victim was getting out of a vehicle and was approached by 26-year-old Alexander Ferrell. He began to yell at the woman and fired a handgun.

Officers were nearby and responded quickly to arrest Ferrell after a brief struggle that resulted in minor injuries to an officer, according to Cruz.

Ferrell is being held on requested charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction, according to the Sedgwick County jail records.