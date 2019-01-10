K-State Soybean School – January 25th, Great Bend

A soybean school will be hosted by the Cottonwood Extension District in Great Bend on Friday, January 25th from 3 to 7:00 p.m. at American Ag Credit, 5634 10th Street.

Come hear the latest research and updates from K-State Extension specialist on weed and insect control, crop production and soil fertility considerations and the market prospects for soybeans in 2019.

Following the school at 6:30 p.m. a catered dinner by Baked Blessings will be provided courtesy of the Kansas Soybean Commission.

There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by Friday, January 18th. You can register on-line at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu or call 620-793-1910, that’s 793-1910.