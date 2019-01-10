Great Bend promotes job openings

The City of Great Bend’s revamped website that was completed in 2018 made it easier to find the more popular items users search for when going to the City’s website. One of the easily accessible features is job openings within the City of Great Bend.

City Administrator Kendal Francis wanted to everyone to know that the City currently has multiple job openings.

The Great Bend Fire Department is looking for a Building Official that ensures codes are being enforced. The Fire Department is also looking for firefighters and EMTs. The Police Department is searching for an officer and crossing guards. Public Lands is taking applications for a part-time zoo maintenance person. The Public Works Department is hiring for spots in both the street and wastewater divisions.

You can view the job descriptions by going to greatbendks.net.