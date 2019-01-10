Friday Weather

Friday Rain before 3pm, then rain and snow. High near 37. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 31. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.