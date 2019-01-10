Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Friday High School Basketball Schedule

by

Friday High School Basketball Schedule

Western Athletic Conference
Liberal @ Dodge City
Garden City @ Hays

Central Kansas League
Hesston @ Halstead-THURSDAY
Hoisington @ Smoky Valley
Larned @ Pratt
Hillsboro @ Haven
Lyons @ Nickerson

Central Prairie League
Ellinwood @ Macksville
Central Plains @ Victoria
Otis-Bison @ LaCrosse
Trego @ Ness City
Kiowa County @ Kinsley

Other Area Games
Fairfield @ Stafford
Attica @ Skyline
Ellsworth @ Sacred Heart
TMP @ Smith Center
Thunder Ridge @ Wilson
Satanta @ Pawnee Heights
Hodgeman County @ Minneola