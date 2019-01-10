Cop Shop (1/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/9)

Fire

At 8:40 p.m. a fire was reported in the 600 block of E. Barton County Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:06 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1201 N. Center Street in Hoisington.

Theft

At 3:53 p.m. a theft was reported at 2416 16th Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/9)

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 10:31 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3009 Forest Avenue.

Officer Assistance

At 10:51 a.m. University of Kansas Health System, 514 Cleveland Street, reported a combative patient in the emergency room.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 4:59 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a subject taking items without paying. NTA signed and served.