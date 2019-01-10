Sheriff: Missing Kansas man died after truck stuck in mud

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have found a missing 70-year-old man dead with his dog at his side after his pickup truck became stuck in the mud in rural Kansas.

Dannie Smith, of Topeka, hadn’t been seen for five days when his body was found Wednesday afternoon on a low-maintenance road in Jackson County, near the Shawnee County line.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says Smith was known to drive to the reservation in Jackson County to purchase cigarettes. Morse said Smith was reported missing Sunday because he hadn’t been seen since Friday. An autopsy is planned.

His chocolate Labrador retriever, named Bear, was determined to be in good health.