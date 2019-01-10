Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/9)

BOOKED: Jaynie Brazda of Hays on Barton County District Court serve sentence and Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $303 cash only.

BOOKED: Zachary McHenry on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ryan McHenry on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Angela Spence of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for burglary with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for burglary with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Aylinn Dominguez of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana after posting a $2,500 surety bond through B and K.

RELEASED: Zachary McHenry after posting a $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Ryan McHenry of Great Bend after posting a GBMC case for battery DV with $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jeanna Marie Richter on GBMC case for driving while suspended after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christian Winder of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, no insurance, and headlight out after receiving a 48-hour OR.