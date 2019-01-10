Barton County likely to move to paper voting system in next election

The 2018 November general election was the last for the county’s 89 aging voting machines. Purchased in 2005 and put into use in 2006, the machines had an estimated shelf life of 10 years which has now come and gone. In early February, Barton County Clerk Donna Zimmerman, will meet with vendors to look at both electronic and paper voting systems and determine which direction the county will move toward in the future. Due to the cost of purchasing new electronic equipment, Zimmerman is leaning at least right now to returning to paper.

89 voting machines were purchased in 2005 for $300,000 but thanks to a federal grant, the cost to the county was just $30,000. Federal monies are not available this time around to purchase new machines, a big reason why Zimmerman is exploring the paper option.

That’s because of the electronic tabulator that will be at each voting location. Once the polls close, results will be placed on a fire stick and brought to the courthouse. Zimmerman says they should have the final results available in the same amount of time that they have had in the past.