A Cappella Choir invites the community to hog feed fundraiser

GREAT BEND, KS – The Great Bend High School A Cappella Choir invites the community to attend a hog feed luncheon on Sunday, January 13 in the Great Bend High School Commons Area from 12 – 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased in advance from choir members, or limited tickets will be available at the door, both dine-in and carry-out options are available. The menu will include pulled pork, green beans, stuffing, a beverage and cake for dessert. Both the main entrance and south entrances to the high school will be open for guests. All proceeds benefit the A Cappella Choir as they prepare for their upcoming trip to Washington, DC in March.

