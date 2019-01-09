Wednesday Sports Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck has done some of his most memorable work rallying the Indianapolis Colts. He’d rather spend the time protecting leads. Lately, the Colts’ have allowed Luck to use his preferred strategy by scoring early and often before relying on a balanced attack and an increasingly stout defense to close out victories. It’s happened each of the past two weeks in crucial games, putting Indy on the cusp of a historic milestone.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Makai Mason scored 25 points with five free throws in the final 38 seconds as Baylor held on to beat No. 20 Iowa State 73-70. Iowa State was coming off a 17-point home win over then-No. 5 Kansas three days earlier. The Cyclones had their five-game winning streak in their first game as a ranked team since the 2016-17 season.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver had his first double-double of the season and scored seven straight Texas Tech points to break a tie late in the second half, leading the No. 8 Red Raiders to a 66-59 win over 23rd-ranked Oklahoma. Culver finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for his hometown team. Christian James scored 14 points for the Sooners. Both of Oklahoma’s Big 12 losses have been against Top 10 opponents.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lindy Waters III scored 19 points on 5-of-5 3-point shooting and Oklahoma State avoided an 0-3 start in Big 12 play, nearly blowing a 19-point lead before beating Texas 61-58 on Tuesday night.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is looking for more effort from his players and more wins in a season that has gone sour. West Virginia is 8-6 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games entering Wednesday night’s matchup at Kansas State. The Mountaineers will need to win in bunches in order to earn their 10th NCAA Tournament trip in Huggins’ 12 seasons.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is skipping his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft. Humphrey led the Longhorns with 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns as Texas won 10 games for the first time since 2009. The 6-foot-4 Humphrey gave quarterback Sam Ehlinger a big target all season.

National Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and will have the task of providing guidance for young quarterback Josh Rosen and resuscitating the NFL’s worst offense. Kingsbury was recently fired after six seasons as head coach at Texas Tech, going 35-40 and showcasing a high-scoring attack. His prize pupil with the Red Raiders was current Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have coaxed Bruce Arians out of his one-year retirement to fill the team’s fifth coaching vacancy in a decade. Arians replaces Dirk Koetter, who was dismissed Dec. 30 after leading the Bucs to 19 wins and no playoffs berths over three seasons. Arians coached the Arizona Cardinals for five years, stepping down after the 2017 season with a 50-32-1 record.

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA is looking into the circumstances surrounding Cleveland’s decision to sign Patrick McCaw to an offer sheet and then waive him after three games. The person says the inquiry comes at the request of the Golden State Warriors, who declined to match the Cavaliers’ two-year, $6 million offer sheet. McCaw played 53 minutes for the Cavs and averaged 1.7 points after giving the Warriors four points a game his first two years in the league.

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Padraig Harrington has been chosen as captain of Europe’s team for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The 47-year-old Irishman has served as vice-captain for the past three Ryder Cups, most recently under Thomas Bjorn last year when Europe regained the trophy outside Paris. Harrington played in six Ryder Cups and was on the winning team four times.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Duke 87 Wake Forest 65

Final (3) Tennessee 87 Missouri 63

Final (6) Michigan St. 77 Purdue 59

Final (8) Texas Tech 66 (23) Oklahoma 59

Final (12) North Carolina 90 (15) NC State 82

Final OT South Carolina 87 (14) Mississippi St. 82

Final (18) Kentucky 85 Texas A&M 74

Final (19) Buffalo 110 Toledo 80

Final Baylor 73 (20) Iowa St. 70

Final Villanova 76 (24) St. John’s 71

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 123 Cleveland 115

Final Philadelphia 132 Washington 115

Final Toronto 104 Atlanta 101

Final Denver 103 Miami 99

Final Minnesota 119 Oklahoma City 117

Final Phoenix 115 Sacramento 111

Final Golden State 122 N-Y Knicks 95

Final L.A. Clippers 128 Charlotte 109