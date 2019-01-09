Thursday Weather

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Rain before 4pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 40. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8pm. Low around 32. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow before 3pm, then a slight chance of drizzle and snow between 3pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.