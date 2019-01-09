Thursday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 31 points and 14 rebounds, Lagerald Vick added 12 points and four assists and No. 7 Kansas defeated No. 25 TCU 77-68. Kansas City native Ochai Agbaji also added seven points four rebounds for Kansas after relinquishing his redshirt eligibility on Tuesday following the season-ending injury to Udoka Azubuike. RJ Nembhard scored a season-high 14 points for TCU while shooting 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Barry Brown scored 29 points, including the go-ahead layup with 28.9 seconds to go, and Kansas State rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to beat West Virginia 71-69. Mike McGuirl added 18 points and Kamau Stokes, dealing with a lingering foot injury, added 12 as the Wildcats used the largest comeback in school history to beat the Mountaineers for only the second time in their last 11 meetings.

UNDATED (AP) — Eighth-ranked Texas Tech’s trip to Texas will highlight this weekend’s action in the Big 12. The Red Raiders are 3-0 in the league after a 66-59 home win over No. 23 Oklahoma. The Longhorns won their first two Big 12 games after an up and down non-conference slate, only to lose to a struggling Oklahoma State 61-58.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed for four head coaching jobs last week, when Kansas City was on its bye. He insists that his focus this week is solely on preparing for a divisional round game against Indianapolis. But after that? He could follow in the footsteps of his predecessors, Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts’ defense was reeling early this season. After six games, it had allowed an average of 30 points, had given up 37 or more points in three consecutive losses and was languishing near the bottom of the league’s overall rankings. Today, those performances are almost recognizable. Though the names remain essentially unchanged, the Colts overcame that dismal start and have emerged as one of the NFL’s stingiest units and a key cog in Indy’s playoff run.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s contract has been extended by a year through 2023. Gundy is set to make $5.125 million this year. He agreed to a long-term deal in 2017 that provides annual rollovers plus an annual $125,000 escalator. The Cowboys went 7-6 this season, including a Liberty Bowl win over Missouri.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma left tackle Bobby Evans says he will skip his senior year and declare for the NFL draft. Evans made the announcement in a social media post. Evans was a second-team All-Big 12 selection this season.

National Headlines

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring says Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. The 60-year-old Fangio has spent 34 years as an assistant but has never been a head coach at any level. He is the oldest of five candidates to be interviewed by Broncos general manager John Elway, who fired Vance Joseph after posting an 11-21 record in his two seasons as head coach.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have stayed within the organization to hire a head coach, but it’s not Gregg Williams. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns have promoted offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach, adding that Williams is no longer with the organization. Kitchens has no previous head coaching experience, but the offense enjoyed success while he mentored quarterback Baker Mayfield.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Jets have hired former Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their head coach. Gase was 23-26 in three seasons with Miami before being fired after this season. The Dolphins lost their lone playoff game under Gase, who came to the Dolphins after serving as offensive coordinator of the Broncos. Gase replaces Todd Bowles, who was fired after he went 24-40 in four seasons.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database portal, allowing other schools to contact Hurts without binding him to a transfer. Hurts has already graduated and is eligible to play his final season as a graduate transfer. He is a two-year starter who led Alabama to a pair of national championship games and was Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year as a freshman.

CLEMSON, S. C. (AP) — Suspended Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is going to the NFL. The junior lineman became the third defensive starter for Clemson’s national championship team to give up their eligibility to turn pro. Lawrence missed Clemson’s two College Football Playoff games after he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Virginia 83 Boston College 56

Final (7) Kansas 77 (25) TCU 68

Final (9) Virginia Tech 52 Georgia Tech 49

Final (10) Nevada 92 San Jose St. 53

Final Mississippi 82 (11) Auburn 67

Final (13) Florida St. 68 Miami 62

Final Rutgers 64 (16) Ohio St. 61

Final Temple 73 (17) Houston 69

Final OT (21) Marquette 106 Creighton 104

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 135 Indiana 108

Final Washington 123 Philadelphia 106

Final Brooklyn 116 Atlanta 100

Final Milwaukee 116 Houston 109

Final Memphis 96 San Antonio 86

Final New Orleans 140 Cleveland 124

Final Dallas 104 Phoenix 94

Final Utah 106 Orlando 93

Final Portland 124 Chicago 112

Final L.A. Lakers 113 Detroit 100