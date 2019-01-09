Safety improvements coming to railroad crossing on Lincoln Street

The City of Great Bend went into another agreement with the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad Company and State of Kansas for the installation of railway-highway crossing signals to improve the safety of a railroad crossing in town. Along with crossing signals, a flashing light and gates will be added to the crossing on Lincoln Street.

Public Works Assistant Director Simon Wiley says the only thing the City has to worry about are the advanced warning signs.

The crossing, just north of 10th Street, falls into a list of railroad crossing safety upgrades. Last spring and summer, upgrades were made to crossings on 17th Street Terrace, Lakin, Forest, and Grant.