Police search for NW Kan. drug store robbery suspect

TREGO COUNTY— At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement was dispatched to Cleland Pharmacy, 202 S. First, WaKeeney, after an unknown individual reportedly presented a firearm to the clerk and stole prescription narcotics.

The Trego County Sheriff’s Office, WaKeeney Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the suspect had not been apprehended, the Trego County Sheriff’s Office said in a social medial release.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are active in the western Kansas area searching for the suspect and suspect vehicle,” the release said. “Pictures of the suspect and suspect vehicle are pictured below. Be advised the picture of the suspect vehicle is NOT the actual suspect vehicle, but is the same make, model and color as the one used by the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the WaKeeney Law Enforcement Center at (785) 743-5721.”