OSHA cites contractor after fatality at Kan. job site

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Maryland-based solar contractor is facing nearly $40,000 in fines after an employee died from electrocution at Fort Riley.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Wednesday it cited Power Factor LLC for four serious violations after the employee died in July while installing solar panels at the fort.

The agency says the employee was hoisting a metal rail that came into contact with overhead power lines.

OSHA cited the company for exposing workers to electrical hazards, including live and uninsulated power circuits. The agency says the company also didn’t regularly inspect the job site or train workers to avoid hazards.

The employee’s name hasn’t been released.

Power Factor, LLC. has 15 days to pay the fine or contest the findings.

An official with Power Factor was not immediately available to comment.