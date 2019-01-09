GREAT BEND- Mary Ellen Stueder, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Almost Home, Great Bend. She was born May 15, 1932 in Herington, Kansas. She was the daughter of John T. Johnson and Ruth (Milleson) Johnson. She was an area resident, having lived in Bushton, Claflin and Great Bend. She graduated from Bushton High School in 1950.

She married Elmer Stueder October 15, 1950 at Bushton Methodist Church. He died January 24, 2018, after 67 blessed years of marriage. She was a farm wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, holding various offices and jobs over the years including, financial secretary, Sunday school teacher, Ladies Aid and serving funeral dinners. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling in the U.S. and foreign countries, attending her grandchildren’s athletic sporting events and programs and family get togethers.

Survivors include, three sons, Bill Stueder and wife Patty, Alan Stueder and wife Rita, all of Claflin, and Terry Stueder and wife Mel Eesa of Great Bend; eleven grandchildren, Danny Stueder, Kimberly Prosser and husband Mark, Michael Stueder and wife Samantha, Evann Newton and husband Rusty, Brenna Marshall and husband Logan, Tarynn Stueder and fiancé Benn Kirmer, Trent Stueder, Sarah Stueder, Cindy Stueder, Tim Stueder and wife Kaitlee, and Abby Stueder; and five great-grandchildren, Wesley Prosser, Emma Stueder, Noah Stueder, Mercadez Newton and Shatarah Newton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Stueder; her parents, John and Ruth Johnson; a son, David Stueder; a granddaughter, Rachael Stueder; a brother, John Johnson; and a sister, Susan Foster.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Claflin, with Rev. Daniel Harders presiding. Burial will be in the Claflin Cemetery, Claflin. Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church or Donor’s Choice, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

