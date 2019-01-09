KU’s Self to lift redshirt of Agbaji

Ochai Agbaji, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound freshman guard out of Oak Park High School, who started the 2018-19 season as a redshirt, will be immediately eligible to play in games starting tongiht against TCU. Kansas coach Bill Self announced the move during Tuesday night’s Hawk Talk show on Hits 106.9.

Agbaji was scheduled to redshirt this season and have four years of eligibility remaining starting in 2019-20.

But the season-ending hand injury to Udoka Azubuike means some minutes may be available now for Agbaji, who chose KU over Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and others in recruiting. He’s the No. 145-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.

Agbaji, who averaged 27.6 points and 8.6 rebounds his senior year for Oak Park High (23-3), committed to KU in February 2018.