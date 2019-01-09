GREAT BEND – Kevin F. Roberts, 79, passed away January 8, 2019 at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born May 28, 1939 at Topeka to Frank & Elizabeth (Smith) Roberts. He married Hilda Means, January 28, 1967 at Iola. She survives.

Coming from Pittsburgh in 1969, Kevin was a math teacher for Harrison Middle School and Great Bend High School until he retired in 2001. He graduated from Leavenworth High School and Pittsburgh State University. He coached wrestling for Harrison Junior High and was a member of the gun club. He loved to hunt, fish and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include, his wife, Hilda of the home; a daughter, Carrie Rivera and her husband David of Chicago, Illinois; a brother Giles Roberts of Tallahassee, Florida; and two grandchildren, Ethan Rivera and Megan Rivera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Roberts.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Louis Hoang presiding. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the USD 428 Education Foundation for innovative math projects, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530