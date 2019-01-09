Kansas suspicious death investigation goes cold

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Police say eight months after a woman died of a head injury, investigators have not determined whether she was the victim of crime.

Sabrina Frock died in May at the home of a Lawrence man she met online.

The man identified as 33-year-old Shane Allen currently is in prison after violating probation for abusing another woman he met online two years ago. He is being held in the El Dorado Correctional Facility, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Frock’s mother, Denise Slaughter, of Brookfield, Missouri, says she suspects foul play and is frustrated with the police investigation.

Police are investigating Frock’s death as suspicious but say they have no new leads.

Frock’s autopsy report has not been released.

Slaughter said police told her Frock died from a brain injury but the coroner’s ruling on whether the death was a homicide or an accident was undetermined.

